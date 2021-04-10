Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.31. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.70. 785,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,566. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

