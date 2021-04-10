Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 472.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

