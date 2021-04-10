Zacks: Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will report $166.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.10 million and the lowest is $156.00 million. Bally’s reported sales of $109.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $881.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.75 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $813.56 million to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BALY. Macquarie raised their price objective on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

BALY stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -143.49 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

In other news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,543 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard General L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth $576,212,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth about $62,760,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,815,000. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,816,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth about $11,294,000.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

