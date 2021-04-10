Zacks: Analysts Expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.66. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $10.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CCS. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.22. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

