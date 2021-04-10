Zacks: Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Post $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Citrix Systems reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after buying an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.34. 779,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average is $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

