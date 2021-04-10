Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.95 Billion

Brokerages expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will announce sales of $6.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.88 billion and the highest is $7.02 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $28.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $31.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $31.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after purchasing an additional 438,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 653,492 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

