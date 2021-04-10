Zacks: Analysts Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Brokerages predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $163.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.86 and its 200 day moving average is $134.22. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $175.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

