Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $12,784,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares in the company, valued at $29,903,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,720. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 61.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.88, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

