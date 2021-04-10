Zacks: Analysts Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report $21.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.89 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $20.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $91.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.00 billion to $91.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.44 billion to $96.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average of $154.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

