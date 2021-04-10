Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the highest is $1.63. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.28. The company had a trading volume of 659,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,557. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $123.50 and a 12-month high of $251.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,031,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

