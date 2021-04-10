Zacks: Analysts Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to report sales of $98.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Quantum reported sales of $88.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $355.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $355.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $401.19 million, with estimates ranging from $388.20 million to $420.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quantum by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Quantum during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quantum by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Quantum during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $455.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

