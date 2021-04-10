Zacks: Analysts Expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.97 Million

Brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce sales of $27.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.30 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $17.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $117.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $164.05 million, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $290,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,862,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 15,293 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $764,955.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,329 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in REGENXBIO by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

