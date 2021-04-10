Zacks: Analysts Expect Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) to Post -$0.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will report earnings per share of ($0.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,416,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,710,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,749,000 after acquiring an additional 436,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 278,848 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $154,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUBY opened at $23.88 on Friday. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.37.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

