Zacks: Analysts Expect Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.35). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIOX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 358,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,974. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

