Zacks: Analysts Expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after purchasing an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,184,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 239,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

