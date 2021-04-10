Zacks: Analysts Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.60). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7,800%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.11.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $298.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $362.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 21,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

