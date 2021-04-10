Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

BDC traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. Belden has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,498,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth $24,308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Belden by 1,785.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 113,721 shares during the period.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

