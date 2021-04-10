Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.25. Camden Property Trust posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,811,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.33. The company had a trading volume of 524,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,397. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.