Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.20. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

CHUY opened at $45.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95. Chuy’s has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.31 million, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $310,662.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936 in the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

