Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report $327.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $331.82 million and the lowest is $322.50 million. Conn’s posted sales of $317.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CONN. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $635.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

In other news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

