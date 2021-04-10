Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce ($2.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.78) and the lowest is ($2.95). Copa reported earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. UBS Group lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Shares of Copa stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.74. 243,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,995. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Copa by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Copa by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after acquiring an additional 503,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,698,000 after purchasing an additional 382,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Copa by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,715,000 after acquiring an additional 365,100 shares in the last quarter.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

