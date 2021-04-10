Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $1.77. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.69 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

In other Customers Bancorp news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $42,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,472 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,018,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,166,000 after buying an additional 133,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,049,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

