Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post $2.21 EPS

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Wall Street analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will report $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.11. Eli Lilly and reported earnings of $1.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,687. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

