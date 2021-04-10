Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 103.6% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 268,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.73, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

