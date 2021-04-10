Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 364,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $209.09 million, a PE ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

