Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $785.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to announce sales of $785.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $811.05 million. Lennox International reported sales of $723.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $332.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a one year low of $168.94 and a one year high of $332.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total value of $614,732.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,842 shares of company stock worth $5,691,509 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

