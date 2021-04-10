Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.32.

MAR stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.48. 1,602,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.72.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

