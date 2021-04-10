Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.36.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at $41,664,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $25,690.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,019 shares of company stock worth $2,437,528. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $146.85. The stock had a trading volume of 473,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $149.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

