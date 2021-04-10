Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.48. PDC Energy posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 179.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million.

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,641,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $281,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $42.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.