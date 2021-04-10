Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings. Standex International reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $156.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.32 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

SXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

SXI stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

