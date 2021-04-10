Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report $3.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $15.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.28 billion to $16.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.96 billion to $19.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWK opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.30. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $204.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

