Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Post $1.91 EPS

Brokerages expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.93. SYNNEX posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $8.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $119.99. 354,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,785. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $121.50. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,368 shares of company stock worth $2,808,615 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

