Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post $12.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.65 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $49.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $287.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.03. Accenture has a 12 month low of $165.71 and a 12 month high of $287.82. The stock has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

