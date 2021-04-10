Zacks: Brokerages Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report $38.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.20 million to $94.77 million. argenx posted sales of $21.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $104.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $247.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $271.89 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $429.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 target price (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.65.

ARGX stock opened at $277.96 on Friday. argenx has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in argenx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

