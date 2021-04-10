Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

In related news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $108,136.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,516,163 shares of company stock worth $163,263,822 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestline Management LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260,866 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after buying an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,062,000 after buying an additional 290,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after buying an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 323,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,196. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

