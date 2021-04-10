Zacks: Brokerages Expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) will post sales of $74.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.78 million. FedNat reported sales of $115.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full year sales of $310.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.79 million to $344.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $337.08 million, with estimates ranging from $293.83 million to $380.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.89 million.

FNHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FedNat by 1,037.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in FedNat by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedNat by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedNat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $4.66 on Friday. FedNat has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

