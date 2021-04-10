Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. Kilroy Realty also posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $70.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

