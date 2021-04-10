Zacks: Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to announce sales of $14.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.71 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $13.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.34 billion to $76.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.21 billion to $79.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

