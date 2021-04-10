Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Announce -$1.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the lowest is ($2.03). PTC Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.11) to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%.

PTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew B. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $297,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,968 shares of company stock valued at $683,426. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

PTCT stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.60. 309,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,061. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

