Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Post $1.52 EPS

Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth $665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $36,096,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock traded up $4.49 on Friday, reaching $244.47. The stock had a trading volume of 67,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,266. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $119.18 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

