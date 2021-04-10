Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to announce $10.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.37 billion to $10.56 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $9.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.98 billion to $46.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.58 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $50.77 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.