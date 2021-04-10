Zacks: Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Post -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Summit Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

SUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

SUM stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

