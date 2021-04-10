Zacks: Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Targa Resources reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,385. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Targa Resources has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 647,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 474,599 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 136,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

