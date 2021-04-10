Zacks: Brokerages Expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,152. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,075,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 448,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

