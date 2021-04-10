Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.10 Million

Brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report sales of $74.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.10 million and the lowest is $63.04 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $36.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $328.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.51 million to $347.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $431.94 million, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $555.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%. The business had revenue of $91.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $103.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 3,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,245 shares of company stock worth $7,637,704. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

