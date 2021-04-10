Zacks: Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Post $1.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. William Blair cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.16.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total value of $730,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,105 shares of company stock valued at $15,668,712. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.00. The company had a trading volume of 517,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,835. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.73. VMware has a 52-week low of $121.78 and a 52-week high of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

