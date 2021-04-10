Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to announce sales of $317.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.00 million and the lowest is $316.04 million. Vonage posted sales of $297.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VG. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vonage by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,628,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,240,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VG stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.69, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $15.72.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

