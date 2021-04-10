Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of WAB opened at $79.52 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $84.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,693,000 after buying an additional 939,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,109,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

