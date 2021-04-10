Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post sales of $23.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Zynex reported sales of $15.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $139.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $144.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $195.36 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $206.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $545.48 million, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zynex by 12.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zynex by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zynex by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zynex by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 15,799 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

