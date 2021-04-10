Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $1.23 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002061 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $13.04 million and $83,103.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,774.94 or 1.00049013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00035193 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.00467954 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.66 or 0.00325820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.86 or 0.00749608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00099546 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,619,678 coins and its circulating supply is 10,590,178 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.